Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Photo: Police raid criminal hideout in Benue, arrest suspects planning attack on Zaki-Biam Yam market

The Benue State Police Command's Operation Zenda special crack squad, acting on reliable information, stormed a criminal hideout at Adamgbe Tse-lyssa Village along Benue - Taraba border on May 15 and arrested four suspects.

The suspects identified as Saayua Abashed, Isaac Usafa, Godwin Terlumun, and Aondohemba Abum, all male of various addresses in Benue and Taraba States.


Items recovered from them includes one locally fabricated pistol, a Chief revolver pistol with breech no. 44K 7755, one single barrel Dane gun and six expended AK47 ammunition.

The suspects have confessed to being responsible for series of armed robbery in parts of Benue and Taraba States, they equally confessed their plans to rob the Zaki-Biam yam market before the arrest. The suspects would soon be charged to court on completion of investigations.
