Thursday, 25 May 2017

Photo: Please who knows this little boy?

The little boy pictured above was dumped in a mosque some days ago with a letter written in Hausa. No contact details was written in the letter. Please anyone who knows him should contact the nearest police station in Kano state...
 

Funke said...

what does the content of the letter say because it is obvious that he was abandoned.

so even if you take him to the oarents or guardian they would abandon him again.

25 May 2017 at 12:18
Anonymous said...

Chai pikin don suffer

25 May 2017 at 12:26
Emeka Izuogu said...

If he was kept there then the parents don't want him again..he needs someone to adopt him


DebiexBassie-Joy&Pain MP3

25 May 2017 at 12:32

