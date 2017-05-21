Photo: Physically challenged girl, 14, weeps after she failed to get a wheel chair at a charity event

14 year old physically challenged girl, Jamila Musa, pictured above, broke down in tears after she failed to get a wheel chair at a charity event organized by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Saturday. The Youth members and their leaders had gone to her community in Kiyawa local government area to donate three wheel chairs. Unfortunately the wheelchairs got to three other people but not her. She began to weep when she realized she wasn't a beneficiary of the donation by the group.
17 comments:
Oh dear! I hope someone help and provide wheelchair for her
What a pity... dee
Enter your comment...Anty Linda please give her one
Eyah!
This is so sad and heartbroken.
She'll get one soon, when your problem gets to LIB, it's already solved.
Her problem is solved.
Linda please am interested, can we know the cost of wheel chair and contribute towrds that if expensive ? But if the cost is not much , I can see to that . This is really touching.
Somebody out there here is a unique opportunity do something ! !! !!!
Linda pls help get her details pls
Linda please buy her a wheel chair, you can afford it and know you are kind hearted.
Linda u are made, its ur duty to guy her wheel chair. Stop sharing this kind of stories plz. If u had posted that after she didnt benefit from group donation and u had it, u bought two wheel chair for her... All ur fans will be praying for you. Why arw you then posting for us? Na we go donate chairs for her? Evrybody will be shouting Nigeria no goood , Nigeria no good while all of us refuse to make Nigeria good. Simple thing matters in some ppl life. I read in ur comment section where somebody mentioned how he/she helped a woman to pay her doughters school fees, just 12naira and the woman prayed for him cause he was God sent to her family. It really touched me. That's the kind of news we want to be hearing . Assist in a little way you can , it will mean alot to other ppls life. Thanks and have blessed sunday. God bless Nigeria
Chai! Wish I could have helped. Linda plz look 4dat girl n give her one.
Small thing. Linda has carried the story, she will get what is more than wheel manual corper chair. She will get the remote control automated one.
Awe! Bless her!
Linda look for this girl. She needs our support
hello my name is Moyo and I woke up to this sad sorry, I would really love to help only if I have an address to send her one.
It's well
Hi am Moyo I woke up to this sad story and want to help. I have a wheelchair home and would love to send it to her
This Broke my heart.
Linda pls Let Us donate for a wheel chair for her Nah..
We can do it through you.
lets make her Happy abeg.
Na God I take beg U..
