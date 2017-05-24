 Photo of Ivanka and Melania Trump meeting Pope Francis with their heads covered sparks comparison with their Saudi Arabia visit | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Photo of Ivanka and Melania Trump meeting Pope Francis with their heads covered sparks comparison with their Saudi Arabia visit

Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican today but he did not go on the visit alone. He had with him his wife, Melania, his daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Of note, is that both Trump women were wearing head coverings, a piece of clothing they both went without when they visited the Islamic country, Saudi Arabia.

A number of people noticed this and asked questions. Well, there's a reason for that and it has been explained by the First Lady's spokeswoman. She said that Saudi Arabia did not specifically ask both women to cover their hair while visiting but the Vatican protocol is formal black clothing with a veil so the women had to respect that and comply. 
In line with the Vatican dress code, Ivanka and Melania wore similar black dresses with very long sleeves that extend to the wrist and a hemline several inches below the knee. They both completed their look with black shoes while Ivanka accessorised with a white necklace.

5 comments:

Gabriel said...

there is no need for comparism. melania is a christian and she decided that in this case she wanted to cover her head,

in the case of saudia arabia it is supposed to be by force and she resisted, simple.

24 May 2017 at 17:16
Here is how to get a big penis said...

melania can do whatever she feels like.

24 May 2017 at 17:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

24 May 2017 at 17:27
Anonymous said...

all you guys are biggots. they can do anything because they christian but can not comply with the simple rule of thier hosts in Saudia Arabia

24 May 2017 at 17:27
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

LOL






AUNTY LINDA 👸

24 May 2017 at 17:46

