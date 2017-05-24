Photo of Ivanka and Melania Trump meeting Pope Francis with their heads covered sparks comparison with their Saudi Arabia visit

A number of people noticed this and asked questions. Well, there's a reason for that and it has been explained by the First Lady's spokeswoman. She said that Saudi Arabia did not specifically ask both women to cover their hair while visiting but the Vatican protocol is formal black clothing with a veil so the women had to respect that and comply.
In line with the Vatican dress code, Ivanka and Melania wore similar black dresses with very long sleeves that extend to the wrist and a hemline several inches below the knee. They both completed their look with black shoes while Ivanka accessorised with a white necklace.
5 comments:
there is no need for comparism. melania is a christian and she decided that in this case she wanted to cover her head,
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
in the case of saudia arabia it is supposed to be by force and she resisted, simple.
melania can do whatever she feels like.
Okay
... Merited happiness
all you guys are biggots. they can do anything because they christian but can not comply with the simple rule of thier hosts in Saudia Arabia
LOL
AUNTY LINDA 👸
Post a Comment