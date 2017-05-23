 Photo of the day! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Photo of the day!

Lol... who can relate?
Posted by at 5/23/2017 06:56:00 am

6 comments:

Carlton said...

yes o. my uncle's house in isolo was similar to that arrangement. ah, does sweet and memorable

days of playing sega mega drive and super nintendo. mortal kombat and street fighter.

23 May 2017 at 07:01
Anonymous said...

Lol, see VCR. I can relate with this. My elder bro in university during the 90s felt fly cos of this. #memories#

23 May 2017 at 07:02
Anonymous said...

Yes ooo, na true. That parlour na movie arena for neighbours.

23 May 2017 at 07:03
Nnenne George said...

Yesso!!! The good ol'days😅

23 May 2017 at 07:15
Anonymous said...

I'm telling you

23 May 2017 at 07:29
Moses Iwux said...

So true...
Lol

23 May 2017 at 07:30

