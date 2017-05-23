Photo of the day!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
yes o. my uncle's house in isolo was similar to that arrangement. ah, does sweet and memorableclick here now for penis enlargementdays of playing sega mega drive and super nintendo. mortal kombat and street fighter.
Lol, see VCR. I can relate with this. My elder bro in university during the 90s felt fly cos of this. #memories#
Yes ooo, na true. That parlour na movie arena for neighbours.
Yesso!!! The good ol'days😅
I'm telling you
So true...Lol
Post a Comment
6 comments:
yes o. my uncle's house in isolo was similar to that arrangement. ah, does sweet and memorable
click here now for penis enlargement
days of playing sega mega drive and super nintendo. mortal kombat and street fighter.
Lol, see VCR. I can relate with this. My elder bro in university during the 90s felt fly cos of this. #memories#
Yes ooo, na true. That parlour na movie arena for neighbours.
Yesso!!! The good ol'days😅
I'm telling you
So true...
Lol
Post a Comment