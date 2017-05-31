The institution is located near Indo Bangladesh border. During preliminary interrogation, Ekene failed to give satisfactory answer regarding his visit to Tripura. He claimed that he came to Belonia from Kolkota by air. However, he couldn't show any valid documents of his journey.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
Photo: Nigerians are everywhere! See the one arrested near Indo-Bangladesh border
The institution is located near Indo Bangladesh border. During preliminary interrogation, Ekene failed to give satisfactory answer regarding his visit to Tripura. He claimed that he came to Belonia from Kolkota by air. However, he couldn't show any valid documents of his journey.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/31/2017 04:35:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Nigerians are even in Alaska, Iceland and Fiji ..... We're just tooooooo many.
Lol.
U can find a Nigerian man hiding in a Bowl of rice in Indo-China.
Lol.
U can find a Nigerian man hiding in a Bowl of rice in Indo-China.
A yoruba or hausa will never go to useless country like this, unless for study or short course
haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment