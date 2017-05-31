 Photo: Nigerians are everywhere! See the one arrested near Indo-Bangladesh border | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Photo: Nigerians are everywhere! See the one arrested near Indo-Bangladesh border

A Nigerian man was arrested on Monday night, May 29, in Belonia, near Indo-Bangladesh border, police said. The man identified as Chibor Nachina Emore Ekene was arrested when he was found roaming suspiciously near the ground of B K Institution.

The institution is located near Indo Bangladesh border. During preliminary interrogation, Ekene failed to give satisfactory answer regarding his visit to Tripura. He claimed that he came to Belonia from Kolkota by air. However, he couldn't show any valid documents of his journey.
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Nigerians are even in Alaska, Iceland and Fiji ..... We're just tooooooo many.

31 May 2017 at 06:27
RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
U can find a Nigerian man hiding in a Bowl of rice in Indo-China.

31 May 2017 at 06:29
Anonymous said...

A yoruba or hausa will never go to useless country like this, unless for study or short course

31 May 2017 at 06:57
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 May 2017 at 06:58

