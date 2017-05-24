 Photo: Nigerian man reportedly caught raping little girl | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Photo: Nigerian man reportedly caught raping little girl

According to Bayelsa-based Facebook user, Austin Bebara Abaye, the man was allegedly caught raping the young girl pictured with him. He didn't mention where the incident happened.
Posted by at 5/24/2017 04:05:00 pm

3 comments:

evy claret said...

They should start castrating such people immediately they catch them



Eva Da Diva...

24 May 2017 at 16:14
GALORE said...

This is another @Kemen of Big brother 9ja



Till now, @kemen has no shame





@Galore

24 May 2017 at 16:15
Alloy Chikezie said...

He can't outrun the long arm of the law

Your comment will be visible after approval.

24 May 2017 at 16:22

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts