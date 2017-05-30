Photo: Nigerian man declared wanted in Egypt for human trafficking

Police in Cairo, Egypt have declared wanted a 35-year-old Nigerian man, Dennis Abayomi Isemede, in connection with investigations into an alleged case of conspiracy to commit felonies and misdemeanors, trafficking adult persons for the purpose of committing a criminal offense, a fake marriage, counterfeiting and fake document circulation.Source: Cyprusmail.com
Police has called on the citizen with useful information that can help locate him to contact the anti-trafficking office at 22-808950, any police station.
Police has called on the citizen with useful information that can help locate him to contact the anti-trafficking office at 22-808950, any police station.
No comments:
Post a Comment