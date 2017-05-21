Photo: Innocent water vendor killed by suspected hoodlums in Plateau State

According to Abu Maigoro, CEO of Harufa Biomedical Services, the attackers came from a neighboring a community to attack rival hoodlums but ended up killing the water vendor who was said to be sleeping after a day long hard labour to earn a living.
Many others were injured in the attack. The rapid intervention by Neighborhood watch vigilante group and later with the combined team of security agencies, the situation was brought under control and the suspects were arrested. Read full report below:
"In every community the forces behind peaceful coexistence are parents and law enforcement agency. These two elements have different roles but they furnish synonymous results in the society. In the first instance Parents are primarily considered to be the source of discipline, moral and virtue. While law enforcement are meant to safeguard, protect lives & properties and punish law breakers in accordance with law of the land.
Therefore, the two forces can make peaceful community if every one play its role accordingly.
However, the situation we found ourselves in recent days in Rikkos community was not only unfortunate, it has exposed our unwillingness to live in peace with one another.
The killing of an innocent water vendor by some underworlds triggered unwarranted tension. According to report, the attackers came from a neighboring a community to attack rival hoodlums but ended up attacking innocent water vendors who were said to be sleeping after a day long hard labour to earn a living. Killing one person, injure many others. Though, the rapid intervention by Neighborhood watch vigilante group and later with the combined team of security agencies, the situation was brought under control and the suspects were arrested. I must commend the warriors neighborhood watch for their courage.
Few days later another story was going round that those suspects were released from detention. What is not clear to me is the facts whether the court of law or the police associated their released. Whichever way they used indicates the danger in our society. Lawless in the high order, parents abuse the Amana given to them by Allah (SA). Children are not properly trained in good spirit, Children were not given adequate moral discipline and they were not given proper orientation and education. They have became dangerous to the society, they can kill at a will and their parents will connive with the rotten ones in force to bail them out.
Now the suspects that suppose to be in the prison are back to the society as innocent. I envisioned the killings may likely continue and the counter attacks may proceed to the next level. Everyone is a potential victim.
Therefore, the two forces can make peaceful community if every one play its role accordingly.
However, the situation we found ourselves in recent days in Rikkos community was not only unfortunate, it has exposed our unwillingness to live in peace with one another.
The killing of an innocent water vendor by some underworlds triggered unwarranted tension. According to report, the attackers came from a neighboring a community to attack rival hoodlums but ended up attacking innocent water vendors who were said to be sleeping after a day long hard labour to earn a living. Killing one person, injure many others. Though, the rapid intervention by Neighborhood watch vigilante group and later with the combined team of security agencies, the situation was brought under control and the suspects were arrested. I must commend the warriors neighborhood watch for their courage.
Few days later another story was going round that those suspects were released from detention. What is not clear to me is the facts whether the court of law or the police associated their released. Whichever way they used indicates the danger in our society. Lawless in the high order, parents abuse the Amana given to them by Allah (SA). Children are not properly trained in good spirit, Children were not given adequate moral discipline and they were not given proper orientation and education. They have became dangerous to the society, they can kill at a will and their parents will connive with the rotten ones in force to bail them out.
Now the suspects that suppose to be in the prison are back to the society as innocent. I envisioned the killings may likely continue and the counter attacks may proceed to the next level. Everyone is a potential victim.
If our community continue this way where parents abuse and surrender their responsibilities and the security agencies pervert and misuse their task then the worse is yet to come"
7 comments:
Rikki's is basically a Hausa Muslim community, they killed all the Christians there,now is it d Muslims killing themselves?infidels
Rikki's is basically a Hausa Muslim community, they killed all the Christians there,now is it d Muslims killing themselves?infidels
See rings, and charms, all over his body... Hausa people can't do without charms.. But why? If u ask them, they will say ,the charms are for protection.. I now ask what's the essence of going to mosque five times a day, when charms can protect u? Forget charms folks, come to Jesus and be safe
RIP
Poor him.
Wow: come and see our popular celeb smashing on live camera, this is a national disgrace, click Here to watch the video
Rikkos has been a Dead zone 4 years.
I ve lived in Liberty Boulevard, jst 3-4km from that evil haven that used to harbor Boko Haram Members.
Post a Comment