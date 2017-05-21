 Photo: Gov. Ajimobi proudly shows picture of his wife as a little girl to his counterparts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photo: Gov. Ajimobi proudly shows picture of his wife as a little girl to his counterparts

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi is seen pointing out a photo of his wife Florence Ajimobi as a little girl, to his counterparts while receiving late Lt. General Adebayo's corpse corpse at the Government House Arcade. He wrote on instagram "That little girl presenting the bouquet to General Adebayo in this picture is my wife"



Posted by at 5/21/2017 12:06:00 pm

5 comments:

Sheela said...

General Adebayo in this picture is my wife" who cares if that is his wife or little daughter? thief!

21 May 2017 at 12:42
okay. we have seen it.

21 May 2017 at 12:43
Anonymous said...

What did he steal from your wretched existence?

21 May 2017 at 13:38
Anonymous said...

The wife na butty

21 May 2017 at 13:41
Anonymous said...

Good for him and his family.

21 May 2017 at 13:47

