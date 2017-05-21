 Photo: Ghana Chelsea FC community organises Thanksgiving Service, extends invitation to Man U, Liverpool, other fans | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Photo: Ghana Chelsea FC community organises Thanksgiving Service, extends invitation to Man U, Liverpool, other fans

Lol. For real?
Posted by at 5/21/2017 02:14:00 pm

8 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Una fada........

21 May 2017 at 15:29
Saphire Muna said...

Una fada........

21 May 2017 at 15:29
Tania said...

seriously? some ghanaians have carried this whole epl thing on their head. does God give a damn

click here now for penis enlargement

about who wins the premier league or not. the rev of the church would make money from offerings.

21 May 2017 at 15:30
Adam - Go To PenisEnlargementGym.com For A Larger Manhood. said...

what a big joke.

21 May 2017 at 15:31
Anonymous said...

Lol, The Blues 4 Life...

21 May 2017 at 15:50
daniel ubong said...

Hahhahahahhahahahhaha,this people are not serious.

21 May 2017 at 16:02
Anonymous said...

Like seriously, what fuckery??

21 May 2017 at 16:20
Emeka Izuogu said...

Na wa for some churches this days

21 May 2017 at 17:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts