Monday, 22 May 2017

Photo: Businessman pays for the wedding of 50 girls in Yobe

A businessman in Yobe state, Mohammed Yakubu Jacob, has married off 50 young girls to their prospective suitors in Yobe state. The marriage ceremony took place in Gashua town in the state yesterday May 21st.

According to reports, Jacob organized the wedding for the girls who are too poor to organize a wedding themselves. Most of the girls were children of Internally Displaced Parents.


This isn't the first time Jacob would be organizing a wedding in this manner. Sometime in April, he organized a wedding for 40 girls with poor suitors.

On why he organized the recent wedding,the businessman said he got inundated by calls from the girls after they found out about the previous weddings he organized for other people.
"These girls will call me crying for help that their parents have no means to marry them off. I know how it feels for a father to have a grown up daughter that is due for marriage but he does not have money to do that. Some of the girls even lost their parents and I don’t want their dream to remain unfulfilled,” he said
9 comments:

optimisticlady said...

The only dream you can fulfill for them is to marry them off?
They don't dream of going to schools?
They don't dream of being business owners?
Neither do they dream of being professionals?
Issa good thing.

22 May 2017 at 10:44
Anonymous said...

God bless him and replenish his pocket.

22 May 2017 at 10:44
Anonymous said...

Are we in the same country with these people?

22 May 2017 at 10:44
Sunday nnadi said...

Political strategies, populate the north to win elections

22 May 2017 at 10:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Money speaking


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 10:50
OSINANL said...

MARRIAGE AND SEX IS ALL THEY KNOW HOW TO DO BEST

22 May 2017 at 10:57
Alloy Chikezie said...

SMH.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

22 May 2017 at 10:59
Ray said...

the money he spent on the wedding should have been used to set up a small cottage business for them like

soap making, pottery, shoe making or tailoring. no need for wedding, just do marriage registry.

22 May 2017 at 11:01
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👸

22 May 2017 at 11:37

