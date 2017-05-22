Photo: Businessman pays for the wedding of 50 girls in Yobe

According to reports, Jacob organized the wedding for the girls who are too poor to organize a wedding themselves. Most of the girls were children of Internally Displaced Parents.
This isn't the first time Jacob would be organizing a wedding in this manner. Sometime in April, he organized a wedding for 40 girls with poor suitors.
On why he organized the recent wedding,the businessman said he got inundated by calls from the girls after they found out about the previous weddings he organized for other people.
"These girls will call me crying for help that their parents have no means to marry them off. I know how it feels for a father to have a grown up daughter that is due for marriage but he does not have money to do that. Some of the girls even lost their parents and I don’t want their dream to remain unfulfilled,” he said
9 comments:
The only dream you can fulfill for them is to marry them off?
They don't dream of going to schools?
They don't dream of being business owners?
Neither do they dream of being professionals?
Issa good thing.
God bless him and replenish his pocket.
Are we in the same country with these people?
Political strategies, populate the north to win elections
Money speaking
... Merited happiness
MARRIAGE AND SEX IS ALL THEY KNOW HOW TO DO BEST
SMH.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
the money he spent on the wedding should have been used to set up a small cottage business for them like
click here now for penis enlargement
soap making, pottery, shoe making or tailoring. no need for wedding, just do marriage registry.
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👸
Post a Comment