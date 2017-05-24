People not assigned to talk on behalf of Moji Olaiya's burial committee should refrain from doing so - Yomi Fabiyi rants again

According to Fabiyi, 'the opinion expressed by Funke Adesiyan and Kayode Salako are entirely theirs as they do not speak for the committee'. Read his full epistle after the cut.
The Committee wish to state that the opinion expressed by @funkeadesiyan and @kayodesalako are entirely theirs and we have reacted privately to them to convey our reservations. They are not speaking for us.
I will wish to re-affirm incase the previous posts sounds ambigous. Owing to the Emergency of the situation and ultimatum we had, 102 actors were shortlisted for voluntary donations as our plan A and by the time of going to seek alternate support, only five(5) had responded and because time is of the essence, we seek an audience with relevant governments and individuals.
Since, our Grand/Life Patron Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had taken up the responsibility without delay, we decided to suspend the official request to the Ekiti State government.
The committee will never attack or criticize actors who are yet to respond financially. Common sense tells us that it is an unexpected contigency and everybody will not be ready at the same time and not everybody will be able to afford. Funke Adesiyan expressed her personal view even though we didnt discuss the payment traffic to her.
Members of the committee are actors with repute and individuals with self dignity. As the publicity secretary, since the news of demise is a trending news and a lot await burial information through us, I volunteered my page to pass information, and the onus is on me to do same as diligent as possible, whereby defend the ideas that the committee stands for.
People not assigned to talk on behalf of the committee or family should refrain from doing same and members of the media should seek information from the right sources in order to avert this ugly episode.
We apologize to whoever is unduly affected in these recent gaffes and controversies. We are doing all necessary to arrest the situation.
While thanking all our colleagues, deceased friends and family, please be assured of our continued regards for your persons.
Thank you.
Yomi Fabiyi
