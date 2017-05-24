Pastor defrauds Atiku Abubakar's wife, Titilayo of N918 million

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar's wife. Titilayo Abubakar has revealed how her business partner who is also a pastor defrauded her of N918 million because she trusted him.
While testifying at the Lagos state High Court in Ikeja, Mrs Titilayo narrated how Pastor Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs and two other people duped her.
According to her, Pastor Akpan-Jacobs sold a property belonging to their company, THA Shipping MAritime Services Ltd to Dana Motors Nigeria. She also revealed that she was the highest shareholder of the company with 49% shares while Pastor Akpan-Jacobs and their other partner, Mr Fred Holmes each had 25%shares.
She accused Pastor Akpan-Jacobs of going to the Corporate Affairs Commission where he altered the share holding in his favour and forging the company’s board resolution.
She also revealed that when the fraud initially happened, they agreed to settle out of court but instead of settling, Pastor Akpan-Jacobs went to sell the cranes and the company and gave EFCC N16 million which she received.
10 comments:
I didn't read the shit, but, madam let the money go round pls... Now next
*SIGH*
Lol... @Titi first lady for ever.. .no Vex
Cunny man die, Cunny man bury am
You get?
@Galore
dibe nne
Madam Madam they played then fast one on you.I don't blame him,he only collected his own share from your husbands loots.
sorry is what I have for you.
Trust is not meant for human beings but animal.Belief is for human beings, pastor have all you have as a person so, why would you expect different thing from him.Do what I say, don't do what you see is hypocrite.
Nigerians I hail thee
Long live LIB
See moni
Partnership in Nigeria don't work because and average Nigerian is greedy and corrupt. Most time the rich don't help the poor because they can't be trusted.
