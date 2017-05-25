 Our Lady of Fatima event this Saturday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Our Lady of Fatima event this Saturday

The Blessed Virgin Mary left the heavens on a mission to our world in 1917. She visited 3 little shepherd children, enjoining them to pray the Rosary daily to obtain peace for the world. She laid so much emphasis on prayer and penance; making sacrifices for sinners so that people will stop going to hell. She targeted the young so that their love for God can be deep rooted, spread faster and be more effective.


Our Lady of Fatima promised graces necessary for salvation for mankind at the hour of death. 100years after this august apparition, she fulfilled the promise of saving Russia. As we celebrate this peculiar centenary, more soldiers of the Rosary are encouraged for our world is still in great need of God’s mercy and graces.

The church has canonized the two of the little shepherd children who died earlier as saints: Francisco and Jacinta. The procession on May 2017 is from National Stadium to Marian Shrine.

Date: Saturday, May 27h, 2017
Time: 7.00 am
Venue: National Stadium to Marian Shrine, Maryland, Lagos.
We all will journey as pilgrims praying our Rosary and marking the centenary of Fatima Apparition and celebrating the Marian Year. Our Lady of Fatima…Pray for Us.
