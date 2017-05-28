 "Our journey hasn't been perfect but God has been with us every step of the way' Tools and Tunde Demuren celebrate first wedding anniversary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

"Our journey hasn't been perfect but God has been with us every step of the way' Tools and Tunde Demuren celebrate first wedding anniversary

OAP and TV Host, Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz and her husband, Captain Tunde are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. In a celebratory message on Instagram minutes ago, Toolz acknowledged that  while their Journey hasn't been perfect, God has been with them all the way. She wrote;

"Happy One Year Anniversary to us baby!!! Thank you for making me a better person, a better business person, a better cook, (I call him Onje Simpson) and most importantly a better Christian. Thank you for learning to handle my crazy, and always trying to get me to see the lighter side of life...even at the most inappropriate times lol. My rock, my ever-smiling Captain (unless I vex you) our journey hasn't been perfect but I know God has been with us every step of the way, and has a lot of great things in store for us, and I'm so thankful that He picked you for me!! Love you fiercely. #CheersToYear1 #99ToGo #TSquareForever"

