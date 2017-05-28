Osinbajo, Saraki, Dangote, Tinubu, IBB, Dogara & other influential Nigerians 'appealed' to Gov Ganduje to suspend probe of Kano Emirates

If you recall, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II was accused of financial recklessness, with an allegation stating that he spent as much as N6 billion since he ascended the throne in 2014.
In the letter read during to the house by the Speaker, Kabiru A Rurum, it was then reported that the governor urged the Assembly to suspend its investigation following pleas by former leaders, traditional rulers and various statesmen across the federation.
The letter has now been shared publicly in a newspaper and the names of the very influential Nigerians who appealed have been revealed. What are your thoughts on this?
7 comments:
Busy playing Charade while the citizens are giving up daily. Nonsense!
WHY DID THEY DO THAT?
This confirms that Sanusi is like the rest of them a crook. There were similar reports of reckless spending while he was CBN governor.
All the noise he made about missing NNPC funds was nothing but goals for personal and political benefits.
BEAUTIFUL ONES NOT YET BORN, don't be deceived!
Hypocrisy, sanusi will not let Jonathan be, may be dis will shut his mouth.
This was the same man accusing GEJ and Diezani of embezzlement,how the mountain has fallen. Please Resign mister man to avoid further embarrassment and disgrace.
Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com
Wow... The level of fraud in the Nigerian system cannot be flushed out... Imagine covering up fraud and an investigation... And we tink apc is better... Sanusi can continue his waste and just kip quiet... Aninimaous
That's why we won't get to anywhere with all these bunch of visionless people as a Nation.
Post a Comment