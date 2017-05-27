 Osinbajo felicitates with Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Osinbajo felicitates with Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, felicitates with the entire Muslim community in Nigeria as they join other faithfuls across the world to commence Ramadan,  the holy month of fasting and prayer. In a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to acting president Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Acting President implores Muslims to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements; private and public.

Part of the statement reads:
Prof. Osinbajo appeals to all Nigerians especially Muslims to also use the period of Ramadan for reflection on our national challenges and join forces with the Buhari administration to overcome them. Being a period of spiritual perseverance, temperance, introspection and retrospection with the Almighty Allah, the Acting President urges Muslims to use the Ramadan to renew their commitments to the virtues of love and peace taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and also work towards achieving them. 
While calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, and the nation in general, Prof. Osinbajo urges Muslim faithfuls to also remember the less privileged in the society during the special period and wishes all Muslims a blessed Ramadan.
Posted by at 5/27/2017 04:29:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts