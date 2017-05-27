Osinbajo felicitates with Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan

Part of the statement reads:
Prof. Osinbajo appeals to all Nigerians especially Muslims to also use the period of Ramadan for reflection on our national challenges and join forces with the Buhari administration to overcome them. Being a period of spiritual perseverance, temperance, introspection and retrospection with the Almighty Allah, the Acting President urges Muslims to use the Ramadan to renew their commitments to the virtues of love and peace taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and also work towards achieving them.
While calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, and the nation in general, Prof. Osinbajo urges Muslim faithfuls to also remember the less privileged in the society during the special period and wishes all Muslims a blessed Ramadan.
No comments:
Post a Comment