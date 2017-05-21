Oops! Students at the University of Notre Dame walk out of their graduation as US VP Mike Pence takes the stage to speak

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
WATCH: Dozens of students marched out of their own graduation ceremony as Vice President #MikePence took the stage at the University of Notre Dame. A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on May 21, 2017 at 9:18am PDT
WATCH: Dozens of students marched out of their own graduation ceremony as Vice President #MikePence took the stage at the University of Notre Dame.
A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on May 21, 2017 at 9:18am PDT
Post a Comment
No comments:
Post a Comment