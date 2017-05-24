 Olamide shows off his new look, dyes his hair and beards (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Olamide shows off his new look, dyes his hair and beards (photos)

The singer, who shared these photos via Instagram minutes ago, however put off his comments to probably prevent unwanted opinions. Do you like his new look?
9 comments:

Swtswt Eze said...

luk nice n rugged on him

24 May 2017 at 17:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

What's my own ?


... Merited happiness

24 May 2017 at 17:26
Lanre Afeez said...

Awilo in the making

24 May 2017 at 17:27
Alins Brown said...

nay
lib baddoo.

24 May 2017 at 17:28
Seun Bello said...

This what you get when a cool dude started smoking weed endlessly...

24 May 2017 at 17:30
Agatha Nwaeke said...

Reminds me of Ragnar Lodbrok in "The Viking"

24 May 2017 at 17:34
Isaac Ebuka said...

Baddo Sneh

24 May 2017 at 17:37
livingstone chibuike said...

doesn't makesense at all

24 May 2017 at 17:37
ogadinma godwin said...

O boy this thing no fit u abeg

24 May 2017 at 18:01

Post a Comment

