 OK guys, please come and explain this to me! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 21 May 2017

OK guys, please come and explain this to me!

Someone shared these photos of a Bishop named Emeka Andrew claiming he's a member of a something called Neo Black Movement of Africa worldwide... is that a cult?




Posted by at 5/21/2017 10:22:00 am

76 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's black axe he is a cultist

21 May 2017 at 10:28
Anonymous said...

It cant be a cult nau. Can they ooenly show themselves like this? Maybe its just a group

21 May 2017 at 10:28
Christopher Anthony said...

No they are 💪🏿 men

21 May 2017 at 10:33
Ugochukwu unachukwu said...

That is what is known as black axe.

21 May 2017 at 10:37
Anonymous said...

It's cult,not all cults are 'secret'. Meanwhile, come and see our popular celeb smashing on live camera, this is a national disgrace, click Here to watch the video

21 May 2017 at 10:41
Black Boy said...

Neo Black Movement isn't a cult, it is a movement for the emancipation of the African man from all forms of bondage. Freedom of the mind, body and soul.. i know you're being sarcastic, there's no way you don't know NBM. mind your write ups, not everything should be brought to ur blog.. Dodorima to all Amigos worldwide...

21 May 2017 at 10:52
Anonymous said...

Dats black axe men... They just did their yearly carnival in calabar.

21 May 2017 at 10:52
Anonymous said...

Neo black movement is synonymous to the back axe confraternity. This bishop should be stripped immediately

21 May 2017 at 10:53
Anonymous said...

Yes its a cult. Also known as black axe

21 May 2017 at 10:56
obiora said...

Money is nothing!

21 May 2017 at 10:57
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Ask Google

21 May 2017 at 10:58
Anonymous said...

Egede, odorima, aye nos7. It's a cult abeg. Most "reverend fathers" are members of various cult group. I'm not surprised

21 May 2017 at 11:01
Anonymous said...

Black Axe Confranternity!!!

21 May 2017 at 11:03
Anonymous said...

Black Axe Confranternity!!!

21 May 2017 at 11:04
Obalende CMS said...

Yes very dreaded one called Ayees"

21 May 2017 at 11:05
PRINCE CHARLES said...

It's an Anti-Feminist group

21 May 2017 at 11:09
Saphire Muna said...

Hmmmmmmmm if u ask meee, na who I go ask? The matter wey u dey see so, e tey wey e start, no be me go talk am, e heavy for mouth, if u ask me, the matter for ground, na who I go ask.... OMAWONDER...

21 May 2017 at 11:10
Aderemi Buraimoh said...

They are cult, real name black axe. They don't look successful in anyway to me, they look like killers

21 May 2017 at 11:10
Michael Chuks said...

I know say na our eastern people go do this rubbish,how can u serve GOD and devil same time..I was a member of d black axe as a student and their is nothing glorious abt it...as a bishop or whatever he is,its k if he sees his schl mates and talk abt it briefly but giving egede like this in public is shameful ....shame to una

21 May 2017 at 11:11
Anonymous said...

...Its not a cult, it's a solid cultural organisation registered with the corporate affairs commission.

21 May 2017 at 11:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Who we go ask kwanu?


... Merited happiness

21 May 2017 at 11:19
Sweetchild Sweet said...

I think black axe.

21 May 2017 at 11:19
Sperrysun said...

Neo Black Movement is the long form of the secret cult popularly known as 'Black Axe'. Bishop of life! #wehdonesir

21 May 2017 at 11:20
Kojevspin D Realist said...

Linda it is a cult. NBM aka Black Axe. A very useless and deadly cult group. I believe they have a conference scheduled for Calabar soon. That shows you the kind of charlatans in the church of God

21 May 2017 at 11:21
MUFC said...

Yes Linda, NBM is a cult, they are the ayes or black ax or something like that

21 May 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

Aiye! egede! Of course it's some dirty, fucking rapist & robbers' cult called BLACK AXE!

21 May 2017 at 11:23
Anonymous said...

Yes it is, the popular axe cult... very endemic in calabar, it's so sad that he has to mix this with being called a bishop of Christ.. it is well.

21 May 2017 at 11:24
Anonymous said...

Alora sea lords! The java ship just set sail... Awumen!

21 May 2017 at 11:25
sylva omoba said...

please dont be ignorant. the key word is Movement not Cult.

21 May 2017 at 11:27
Anonymous said...

He is an axe man, That's all.

21 May 2017 at 11:29
Anonymous said...

Linda we are not a secret cult group. Everyone knows us. we are freedom fighters. Respect and greetings to all my brothers here. Men hail Men, NBM WORLDWIDE. Egede. Dodorima. Korofo on guard.

21 May 2017 at 11:30
emmanuel ashikodi said...

God have mercy on his soul.

21 May 2017 at 11:32
skybased said...

Ayam not understanding this oooo.

Pls check out my blog and u will never regret it www.skybasenews.com

21 May 2017 at 11:38
Dark Brown Chocolate said...

It's a cult o

21 May 2017 at 11:39
Hector Patrick said...

Na waao! Akii men don become church na?

21 May 2017 at 11:40
Ifesanmi Tim said...

Some people don't understand d meaning of true calling.

21 May 2017 at 11:40
Achiever147 said...

clear road men are black axe..NBM ba way forward

21 May 2017 at 11:43
Achiever147 said...

clear road men are black axe...NBM na way forward

21 May 2017 at 11:44
Anonymous said...

Yes it is a cult known as BLACK AXE, popularly known as "AYE".

21 May 2017 at 11:51
Olabode Ladipo said...

Yea, it's a cult group popularly called Black Axe.

21 May 2017 at 11:51
terry khalifa said...

yes. popularly known as AIYE

21 May 2017 at 12:00
Anonymous said...

Axemen...AYE..777,,,ogede...dodorima...all the way

21 May 2017 at 12:07
Anonymous said...

Neo black movement of Africa is the registered name for the infamous Black Axe Confraternity in your local universities ... Thank me later

21 May 2017 at 12:09
Anonymous said...

Black Axe!

21 May 2017 at 12:10
Anonymous said...

AYE.

21 May 2017 at 12:11
Anonymous said...

Clear road for men....bam lords.....dodorima.....freedom fighters

21 May 2017 at 12:15
Ada Nsukka said...

That's a cult group. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend!

21 May 2017 at 12:21
Ada Nsukka said...

That's a f**king cult group, known as the BLACK AXE, with the yellow nd black colour code. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend. May God help us all.

21 May 2017 at 12:25
Ogadi Ada Nsukka said...

That's a f**king cult group, known as the BLACK AXE, with the yellow nd black colour code. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend. May God help us all.

21 May 2017 at 12:26
Anonymous said...

Devil e no go better for you true holy ghost fire

21 May 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

Bishop suru Egede...Anaemenu,mtcheww!

21 May 2017 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

Try dey mind your business sometimes... and don't ever refer to NBM as 'something'

21 May 2017 at 12:31
Anonymous said...

Made up nonsense. He wants to start a secret society, but typical retard post's pictures of it on social media.

Lol...ridiculous.

21 May 2017 at 12:34
Anonymous said...

Egede movement!

21 May 2017 at 12:42
Anonymous said...

Aye things!

21 May 2017 at 12:43
Anonymous said...

Black Axe na.. Who no know

21 May 2017 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

Yes its a cult called black arks

21 May 2017 at 12:46
dele imade said...

NBM.is not a secret cult as it is registered and known worldwide.it's a movement that fights against oppression.

21 May 2017 at 12:55
Anonymous said...

Who NBM don EPP? Comot for road abegi

21 May 2017 at 12:59
Anonymous said...

Who NBM don EPP? Comot for road abegi

21 May 2017 at 12:59
nene okorie said...

Who oppressing who... Freedom fighting. Oh biko

21 May 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

Awumen!

21 May 2017 at 13:19
RareSpecie Z said...

Word!!
Dirty fuck.

21 May 2017 at 13:20
UROM KAY said...

They claim to be fighting against oppression but yet that's all they do in most of our Nigerian campus..OPPRESS...

21 May 2017 at 13:21
UROM KAY said...

Stop deceiving yourselves y'all fight for no freedom all you do is oppress others in campus and some of your members murder innocent people and even involve in armed robbery... Although not all Axe men are Bad... But majority are just terrible

21 May 2017 at 13:25
Anonymous said...

@PRINCE CHARLES.....guess you are a dummy....a fool....Neo Black Movement of Africa stands against the intimidation, oppression of both the black man and woman....i see you have learnt a new english word @anti-feminist and you can't wait to use it

21 May 2017 at 13:26
RareSpecie Z said...

Luv u 4 this (no homo pls).

21 May 2017 at 13:27
RareSpecie Z said...

Dubiously registered u Dumb Fuck.

21 May 2017 at 13:28
Olashile Canada said...

Deck laga beer

21 May 2017 at 13:29
Olashile Canada said...

Egede is Aye sumtin

21 May 2017 at 13:30
RareSpecie Z said...

Idiots.
Jst observed that all the members of this filthy thing are commentin under Anonymous. Shame on all ye Cowards.

21 May 2017 at 13:30
Anonymous said...

Dodorima to all axe men

21 May 2017 at 13:34
john onyeador said...

Egede for u dia bambela

21 May 2017 at 13:40
Anonymous said...

Egede ju name Black boy, U bam..dodorima for u... Men hail men. Egwu egede bu egwu mu...Aye axe men! Taaaaa clear road for that bishop

21 May 2017 at 13:43
Anonymous said...

You be oboteee. You be conner bam....Black is beautiful..

21 May 2017 at 13:46
Anonymous said...

If it's registered, Nor semen Kclub Of Nigeria, the Supreme Viking Confraternity is also registered, stupid cult groups lacking directions.

21 May 2017 at 13:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts