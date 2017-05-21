OK guys, please come and explain this to me!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
That's black axe he is a cultist
It cant be a cult nau. Can they ooenly show themselves like this? Maybe its just a group
No they are 💪🏿 men
That is what is known as black axe.
It's cult,not all cults are 'secret'. Meanwhile, come and see our popular celeb smashing on live camera, this is a national disgrace, click Here to watch the video
Neo Black Movement isn't a cult, it is a movement for the emancipation of the African man from all forms of bondage. Freedom of the mind, body and soul.. i know you're being sarcastic, there's no way you don't know NBM. mind your write ups, not everything should be brought to ur blog.. Dodorima to all Amigos worldwide...
Dats black axe men... They just did their yearly carnival in calabar.
Neo black movement is synonymous to the back axe confraternity. This bishop should be stripped immediately
Yes its a cult. Also known as black axe
Money is nothing!
Ask Google
Egede, odorima, aye nos7. It's a cult abeg. Most "reverend fathers" are members of various cult group. I'm not surprised
Black Axe Confranternity!!!
Yes very dreaded one called Ayees"
It's an Anti-Feminist group
Hmmmmmmmm if u ask meee, na who I go ask? The matter wey u dey see so, e tey wey e start, no be me go talk am, e heavy for mouth, if u ask me, the matter for ground, na who I go ask.... OMAWONDER...
They are cult, real name black axe. They don't look successful in anyway to me, they look like killers
I know say na our eastern people go do this rubbish,how can u serve GOD and devil same time..I was a member of d black axe as a student and their is nothing glorious abt it...as a bishop or whatever he is,its k if he sees his schl mates and talk abt it briefly but giving egede like this in public is shameful ....shame to una
...Its not a cult, it's a solid cultural organisation registered with the corporate affairs commission.
Who we go ask kwanu? ... Merited happiness
I think black axe.
Neo Black Movement is the long form of the secret cult popularly known as 'Black Axe'. Bishop of life! #wehdonesir
Linda it is a cult. NBM aka Black Axe. A very useless and deadly cult group. I believe they have a conference scheduled for Calabar soon. That shows you the kind of charlatans in the church of God
Yes Linda, NBM is a cult, they are the ayes or black ax or something like that
Aiye! egede! Of course it's some dirty, fucking rapist & robbers' cult called BLACK AXE!
Yes it is, the popular axe cult... very endemic in calabar, it's so sad that he has to mix this with being called a bishop of Christ.. it is well.
Alora sea lords! The java ship just set sail... Awumen!
please dont be ignorant. the key word is Movement not Cult.
He is an axe man, That's all.
Linda we are not a secret cult group. Everyone knows us. we are freedom fighters. Respect and greetings to all my brothers here. Men hail Men, NBM WORLDWIDE. Egede. Dodorima. Korofo on guard.
God have mercy on his soul.
Ayam not understanding this oooo.Pls check out my blog and u will never regret it www.skybasenews.com
It's a cult o
Na waao! Akii men don become church na?
Some people don't understand d meaning of true calling.
clear road men are black axe..NBM ba way forward
clear road men are black axe...NBM na way forward
Yes it is a cult known as BLACK AXE, popularly known as "AYE".
Yea, it's a cult group popularly called Black Axe.
yes. popularly known as AIYE
Axemen...AYE..777,,,ogede...dodorima...all the way
Neo black movement of Africa is the registered name for the infamous Black Axe Confraternity in your local universities ... Thank me later
Black Axe!
AYE.
Clear road for men....bam lords.....dodorima.....freedom fighters
That's a cult group. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend!
That's a f**king cult group, known as the BLACK AXE, with the yellow nd black colour code. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend. May God help us all.
Devil e no go better for you true holy ghost fire
Bishop suru Egede...Anaemenu,mtcheww!
Try dey mind your business sometimes... and don't ever refer to NBM as 'something'
Made up nonsense. He wants to start a secret society, but typical retard post's pictures of it on social media. Lol...ridiculous.
Egede movement!
Aye things!
Black Axe na.. Who no know
Yes its a cult called black arks
NBM.is not a secret cult as it is registered and known worldwide.it's a movement that fights against oppression.
Who NBM don EPP? Comot for road abegi
Who oppressing who... Freedom fighting. Oh biko
Awumen!
Word!! Dirty fuck.
They claim to be fighting against oppression but yet that's all they do in most of our Nigerian campus..OPPRESS...
Stop deceiving yourselves y'all fight for no freedom all you do is oppress others in campus and some of your members murder innocent people and even involve in armed robbery... Although not all Axe men are Bad... But majority are just terrible
@PRINCE CHARLES.....guess you are a dummy....a fool....Neo Black Movement of Africa stands against the intimidation, oppression of both the black man and woman....i see you have learnt a new english word @anti-feminist and you can't wait to use it
Luv u 4 this (no homo pls).
Dubiously registered u Dumb Fuck.
Deck laga beer
Egede is Aye sumtin
Idiots. Jst observed that all the members of this filthy thing are commentin under Anonymous. Shame on all ye Cowards.
Dodorima to all axe men
Egede for u dia bambela
Egede ju name Black boy, U bam..dodorima for u... Men hail men. Egwu egede bu egwu mu...Aye axe men! Taaaaa clear road for that bishop
You be oboteee. You be conner bam....Black is beautiful..
If it's registered, Nor semen Kclub Of Nigeria, the Supreme Viking Confraternity is also registered, stupid cult groups lacking directions.
Post a Comment
76 comments:
That's black axe he is a cultist
It cant be a cult nau. Can they ooenly show themselves like this? Maybe its just a group
No they are 💪🏿 men
That is what is known as black axe.
It's cult,not all cults are 'secret'. Meanwhile, come and see our popular celeb smashing on live camera, this is a national disgrace, click Here to watch the video
Neo Black Movement isn't a cult, it is a movement for the emancipation of the African man from all forms of bondage. Freedom of the mind, body and soul.. i know you're being sarcastic, there's no way you don't know NBM. mind your write ups, not everything should be brought to ur blog.. Dodorima to all Amigos worldwide...
Dats black axe men... They just did their yearly carnival in calabar.
Neo black movement is synonymous to the back axe confraternity. This bishop should be stripped immediately
Yes its a cult. Also known as black axe
Money is nothing!
Ask Google
Egede, odorima, aye nos7. It's a cult abeg. Most "reverend fathers" are members of various cult group. I'm not surprised
Black Axe Confranternity!!!
Black Axe Confranternity!!!
Yes very dreaded one called Ayees"
It's an Anti-Feminist group
Hmmmmmmmm if u ask meee, na who I go ask? The matter wey u dey see so, e tey wey e start, no be me go talk am, e heavy for mouth, if u ask me, the matter for ground, na who I go ask.... OMAWONDER...
They are cult, real name black axe. They don't look successful in anyway to me, they look like killers
I know say na our eastern people go do this rubbish,how can u serve GOD and devil same time..I was a member of d black axe as a student and their is nothing glorious abt it...as a bishop or whatever he is,its k if he sees his schl mates and talk abt it briefly but giving egede like this in public is shameful ....shame to una
...Its not a cult, it's a solid cultural organisation registered with the corporate affairs commission.
Who we go ask kwanu?
... Merited happiness
I think black axe.
Neo Black Movement is the long form of the secret cult popularly known as 'Black Axe'. Bishop of life! #wehdonesir
Linda it is a cult. NBM aka Black Axe. A very useless and deadly cult group. I believe they have a conference scheduled for Calabar soon. That shows you the kind of charlatans in the church of God
Yes Linda, NBM is a cult, they are the ayes or black ax or something like that
Aiye! egede! Of course it's some dirty, fucking rapist & robbers' cult called BLACK AXE!
Yes it is, the popular axe cult... very endemic in calabar, it's so sad that he has to mix this with being called a bishop of Christ.. it is well.
Alora sea lords! The java ship just set sail... Awumen!
please dont be ignorant. the key word is Movement not Cult.
He is an axe man, That's all.
Linda we are not a secret cult group. Everyone knows us. we are freedom fighters. Respect and greetings to all my brothers here. Men hail Men, NBM WORLDWIDE. Egede. Dodorima. Korofo on guard.
God have mercy on his soul.
Ayam not understanding this oooo.
Pls check out my blog and u will never regret it www.skybasenews.com
It's a cult o
Na waao! Akii men don become church na?
Some people don't understand d meaning of true calling.
clear road men are black axe..NBM ba way forward
clear road men are black axe...NBM na way forward
Yes it is a cult known as BLACK AXE, popularly known as "AYE".
Yea, it's a cult group popularly called Black Axe.
yes. popularly known as AIYE
Axemen...AYE..777,,,ogede...dodorima...all the way
Neo black movement of Africa is the registered name for the infamous Black Axe Confraternity in your local universities ... Thank me later
Black Axe!
AYE.
Clear road for men....bam lords.....dodorima.....freedom fighters
That's a cult group. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend!
That's a f**king cult group, known as the BLACK AXE, with the yellow nd black colour code. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend. May God help us all.
That's a f**king cult group, known as the BLACK AXE, with the yellow nd black colour code. Very deadly in my school. End time Reverend. May God help us all.
Devil e no go better for you true holy ghost fire
Bishop suru Egede...Anaemenu,mtcheww!
Try dey mind your business sometimes... and don't ever refer to NBM as 'something'
Made up nonsense. He wants to start a secret society, but typical retard post's pictures of it on social media.
Lol...ridiculous.
Egede movement!
Aye things!
Black Axe na.. Who no know
Yes its a cult called black arks
NBM.is not a secret cult as it is registered and known worldwide.it's a movement that fights against oppression.
Who NBM don EPP? Comot for road abegi
Who NBM don EPP? Comot for road abegi
Who oppressing who... Freedom fighting. Oh biko
Awumen!
Word!!
Dirty fuck.
They claim to be fighting against oppression but yet that's all they do in most of our Nigerian campus..OPPRESS...
Stop deceiving yourselves y'all fight for no freedom all you do is oppress others in campus and some of your members murder innocent people and even involve in armed robbery... Although not all Axe men are Bad... But majority are just terrible
@PRINCE CHARLES.....guess you are a dummy....a fool....Neo Black Movement of Africa stands against the intimidation, oppression of both the black man and woman....i see you have learnt a new english word @anti-feminist and you can't wait to use it
Luv u 4 this (no homo pls).
Dubiously registered u Dumb Fuck.
Deck laga beer
Egede is Aye sumtin
Idiots.
Jst observed that all the members of this filthy thing are commentin under Anonymous. Shame on all ye Cowards.
Dodorima to all axe men
Egede for u dia bambela
Egede ju name Black boy, U bam..dodorima for u... Men hail men. Egwu egede bu egwu mu...Aye axe men! Taaaaa clear road for that bishop
You be oboteee. You be conner bam....Black is beautiful..
If it's registered, Nor semen Kclub Of Nigeria, the Supreme Viking Confraternity is also registered, stupid cult groups lacking directions.
Post a Comment