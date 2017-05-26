 Oh my! Jealous wife stabs her husband to death at his work place and instead of helping, his co-workers livestreamed it (very graphic video_ | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Oh my! Jealous wife stabs her husband to death at his work place and instead of helping, his co-workers livestreamed it (very graphic video_

This is unbelievable! What has the world come to that people can stand around and watch while someone gets killed and rather than lift a finger to help they choose to lift their phones?

A horrifying video has been released showing the moment a jealous Latina woman went to her husband's workplace at a restaurant and stabbed him continuously until he died.


The man's colleagues stood by watching as the woman stabbed him while screaming at him in a foreign language.

According to reports, she suspected him of cheating and got jealous. The entire murder was livestreamed and it was really bloody. After the woman was done stabbing her husband and left, a woman was heard crying then rushed towards the man who was writhing on the floor in pain. It was obvious from the amount of blood splattered all over that he wouldn't make it.

10 comments:

OSINANL said...

PEOPLE HAS LOST THEIR HUMANITY

26 May 2017 at 13:21
ELVIS EMEKA said...

Hope they had fun watching?! Gosh! I lack words...

26 May 2017 at 13:28
tunde daniels said...

OMG!!!

26 May 2017 at 13:30
Anonymous said...

Pls let's drop our phone and lift our hands to help another

26 May 2017 at 13:34
kelly wester said...

Hmmm.may God help this generation

26 May 2017 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

People's brains are now located in their phones and media. God help this world

26 May 2017 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

nawa o,i pray she rot in jail.

26 May 2017 at 13:40
keke driver said...

Mad people everywhere

26 May 2017 at 13:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa for this world
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 May 2017 at 13:44

