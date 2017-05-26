Oh my! Jealous wife stabs her husband to death at his work place and instead of helping, his co-workers livestreamed it (very graphic video_

A horrifying video has been released showing the moment a jealous Latina woman went to her husband's workplace at a restaurant and stabbed him continuously until he died.
The man's colleagues stood by watching as the woman stabbed him while screaming at him in a foreign language.
According to reports, she suspected him of cheating and got jealous. The entire murder was livestreamed and it was really bloody. After the woman was done stabbing her husband and left, a woman was heard crying then rushed towards the man who was writhing on the floor in pain. It was obvious from the amount of blood splattered all over that he wouldn't make it.
See the graphic video ... HERE
10 comments:
PEOPLE HAS LOST THEIR HUMANITY
Hope they had fun watching?! Gosh! I lack words...
OMG!!!
Pls let's drop our phone and lift our hands to help another
Hmmm.may God help this generation
People's brains are now located in their phones and media. God help this world
nawa o,i pray she rot in jail.
Mad people everywhere
nawa for this world
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
