Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Oby Ezekwesili's son graduates from Yale University (photos)

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili's son, Chuba Ezekwesili recently graduated with a masters degree from Yale university.
Anonymous said...

Wow, congrats to him.

23 May 2017 at 18:08
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to him

23 May 2017 at 18:13
Godwin Essang said...

He's a spitting image of his mom..hmmm.

23 May 2017 at 18:37
Godwin Essang said...

Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 May 2017 at 18:39
daniel ubong said...

OK, next.

23 May 2017 at 18:40
James said...

Wow. He was my senior in CSA by 5 years. I remember he had a twin brother, Chinemenum, and a younger brother, Chidera.

23 May 2017 at 18:52
Sola Jegede said...

Why not university of Nigeria ? Lead by an example. She was a minister of education and she did nothing to revive Nigerian education system to the deteiment of poor masses who could not afford to send their children to the Unuversity of yales. Congrats to the graduand !

23 May 2017 at 18:56
Kiama Ibe said...

Congrats to him

23 May 2017 at 19:12
Anonymous said...

As ugly as the mum

23 May 2017 at 19:20

