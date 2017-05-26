NYSC member dies in Kebbi State

A member of of the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) serving in Kebbi State, Yusuf Ege Olaide has passed away.
The State Coordinator of the Scheme, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, who disclosed this on Thursday during the swearing in ceremony on Batch A stream I at the NYSC permanent camp, Dakinger, said the deceased with registration number KB/16 A/379, died after a brief illness.
He said the state government sponsored people to Lagos state to condole with the family of the decease corps member and donated money for the funeral rites.
"This was in additional to a kind approval of a sum of N500,000 for the family of the deceases to facilitate the funeral rites."
one extra reason why i support that nysc should be completely scrapped because it is taking too many lives of young people either in form
of riot, illness caused by poor living conditions and the like.ls.
So sad
... Merited happiness
So soon
Less then 2days
Nysc...killing people since ages. Whether they use them as sacrifice, I don't know..worthless and a waste Nysc!
