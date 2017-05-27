Nyesom Wike vows to reclaim $43m found in Ikoyi apartment, insists it belongs to the state government

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will recover the state funds found at an Ikoyi residence despite the antics of the Federal Government. Speaking during a special appearance on Channels Television today, Governor Wike reiterated that the money stashed at the Ikoyi residence which was found in April by EFCC operatives, belongs to the people of Rivers State.
He said the state team of lawyers are already working to ensure that Rivers State gets back her funds which are proceeds from the sale of the assets of the state.
Recall that Governor Wike had a press conference explained that the Ikoyi funds were proceeds from the sale of the assets of the state government, by the immediate past Amaechi administration.
"We will follow due process of the law to get back Rivers State money found at the Ikoyi residence. This money belongs to the Rivers State people. We have conducted out checks. We will stun Nigeria with this matter. We will come out with our evidence at the appropriate time".
The governor said that the state government will not reveal its strategy to recover the state because of the games being played by the APC Federal Government.
He said that the politicization of the entire issue of the Rivers State fund discovered at the Ikoyi residence, indicate that the Federal Government has a something to hide.
On the PDP crisis, Governor Wike stated that he is supporting Makarfi and that he will wait for the Supreme Court to state its position. The governor declared that it is very much unlikely that he will work with Ali Modu Sheriff.
He said:
"It is very much unlikely that I will work with Ali Modu Sheriff. It is not possible for me to stay with Sheriff ."
The governor explained that Sheriff has no love for the PDP as he has continued to work against the party, in liaison with the APC. The governor alleged that in Benue and Jigawa States APC Government to frustrate the PDP in upcoming Local Government elections.
On developments in Rivers State, the governor noted that his administration has entrenched statewide execution of projects. He said projects have been initiated and executed in 22 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state. Governor Wike said that only local government area, Omuma, yet to have a project, now has a major road contract awarded in the area.
He said that his administration is developing Rivers State as a tourism destination of the country. He said the construction of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park is a deliberate action to promote tourism.
The governor regretted that Rivers State and other Niger Delta states are losing revenue because oil companies pay their taxes in Lagos, while they operate in the region.
On Rivers at 50, he said that the state has made tremendous progress. He said that the state appreciates God for being together despite the challenges
