Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Not again... What is Rihanna wearing?

The 29-year-old singer stepped out in New York City on Tuesday dressed in this oversized denim jacket and denim skirt. Ladies, over to you. What do you think?


Posted by at 5/24/2017 04:22:00 pm

5 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Crazy Rihanna.

24 May 2017 at 16:22
Emi Nduka David said...

High on cheap gin.

24 May 2017 at 16:24
Anonymous said...

She is obviously pregnant

24 May 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Olympus has fallen

24 May 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

Riri...Always seeking Atention even in her fame.good for her anyways

24 May 2017 at 16:39

