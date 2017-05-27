Nobodyugly: Peter Okoye shares epic throwback photo with Paul and a friend

Peter Okoye of Psquare shared this epic throwback photo with his twin brother Paul and their friend also known as Peter Nwankwo at an event. Reminding his fans how they have worked hard to get to where they are now, he wrote:
'Da hustle was so real! Check out our silk shirts and our very old friend Also known as Peter Nwankwo #throwback #nobodyugly
3 comments:
True Talk
... Merited happiness
Enter your comment...yea
Hahaha, you guys weren't back looking, even back then. Just got better with time, like old wine.
Post a Comment