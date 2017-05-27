 #Nobodyugly: Peter Okoye shares epic throwback photo with Paul and a friend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

#Nobodyugly: Peter Okoye shares epic throwback photo with Paul and a friend

Peter Okoye of Psquare shared this epic throwback photo with his twin brother Paul and their friend also known as Peter Nwankwo at an event. Reminding his fans how they have worked hard to get to where they are now, he wrote:

'Da hustle was so real! Check out our silk shirts and our very old friend Also known as Peter Nwankwo #throwback #nobodyugly
3 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

True Talk


... Merited happiness

27 May 2017 at 06:58
Hephzibah Ariella said...

Enter your comment...yea

27 May 2017 at 07:05
Agbomen said...

Hahaha, you guys weren't back looking, even back then. Just got better with time, like old wine.

27 May 2017 at 07:20

