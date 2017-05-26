Nobody is ugly, only broke: The case of Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky

Long before he became one of the most talked about social media personalities, Nigerian Male Barbie, Okuneye Idris Olanreju, popularly known as Bobrisky, looked like what you see below. These photos only goes to show that nobody is ugly...only broke.
Linda I don't know what the hell you talking about. This bitch ass nigga is still fucking ugly to me. Keep promoting his fake ass ugly ass.
Jesu!
ROFL! I remember reading an article about this guy after he got arrested for dressing like a woman.
