Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Nigerians react to Lai Mohammed's statement that Buhari's admin has fulfilled its' campaign promises

At the presentation of the National Social Investment Programmes, N-SIP, Report Card event in Abuja to mark the 2nd Anniversary of President Buhari’s administration on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stated that Buhari’s administration has fulfilled its campaign promises to Nigerians despite limited revenue.



"This is a government that promised and delivered on its promises and the unique thing about this particular N-SIP is that it has been achieved in an era when there has been no revenue. It would have been very perfect excuse to say that because oil revenue dropped drastically, therefore, we are not able to deliver on our promises. But despite the dwindling revenue, we are able to deliver on our campaign promises and then this is not related just to the social investment programmes alone. I am happy that we are here today to prove that this government is not a government of propaganda; this is a real government that is dealing with the real people," he said.
Nigerians of course reacted to this. See below...

