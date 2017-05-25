 Nigeria’s Civil Service most educated in Africa- acting president Yemi Osinbajo says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Nigeria’s Civil Service most educated in Africa- acting president Yemi Osinbajo says

Weeks after declaring that Nigerian jollof rice is by far the best in Africa, acting president Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday declared that Nigeria's civil service is not just the greatest in Africa but also the most educated. Osinbajo stated this when he had an interactive session with civil servants in Abuja.
“It is important we understand that great nations and economies around the world are created by men and women not spirits. It is the hard work of men and women all over the world that make nations great. And Nigeria’s civil service is not just the greatest but the most educated in Africa.”he said
Posted by at 5/25/2017 10:49:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts