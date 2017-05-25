“It is important we understand that great nations and economies around the world are created by men and women not spirits. It is the hard work of men and women all over the world that make nations great. And Nigeria’s civil service is not just the greatest but the most educated in Africa.”he said
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 25 May 2017
Nigeria’s Civil Service most educated in Africa- acting president Yemi Osinbajo says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/25/2017 10:49:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment