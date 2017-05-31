 Nigerian youths behave like tenants in Nigeria – Donald Duke says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Nigerian youths behave like tenants in Nigeria – Donald Duke says

While speaking at the Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders in Lagos yesterday, former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, said Nigerian youths have become so distant from governance that they now behave like tenants in their own country.
“Godfatherism grows out of mentorship. They are there to set you on a path, but do not let them enslave you.
Right now, Nigerian youths have the numbers to make positive changes in this country, and they should use it. There is a lot of contempt in government now because there are no consequences to wrong actions by the government. The failure in the country is the youths’ inability to aspire for better lives and situations for themselves. They behave like tenants in their own country”he said
