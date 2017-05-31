“Godfatherism grows out of mentorship. They are there to set you on a path, but do not let them enslave you.
Right now, Nigerian youths have the numbers to make positive changes in this country, and they should use it. There is a lot of contempt in government now because there are no consequences to wrong actions by the government. The failure in the country is the youths’ inability to aspire for better lives and situations for themselves. They behave like tenants in their own country”he said
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
Nigerian youths behave like tenants in Nigeria – Donald Duke says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/31/2017 02:42:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment