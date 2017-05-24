Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru on Arsenal's radar

19 year old Henry Onyekuru is shaping up to be the next big thing in Nigerian football. With 25 goals and 14 assists this season for Belgian side, Eupen, several clubs are queuing up to secure his services. Lib previously reported that several Premier League clubs have their eyes on him. Arsenal is the latest big shot to enter the fray and the player's representatives could soon hold talks with a view to a potential transfer. If he moves to England, he'll earn at least £32K a week.
