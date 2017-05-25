 Nigerian Sensational Artiste Releases New Single - Orimi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Nigerian Sensational Artiste Releases New Single - Orimi

Nigerian sensational prolific artist Ebubechukwu Charles aka July who hails from Anambra state hits us with a brand new debut single titled 'Orimi'. The song is said to be the most motivating, captivating and encouraging song for the real hustlers.

July is a great artist with fantastic vocals and he is the next big thing in the Nigeria music industry. So, you all should sit, relax, download and listen to a great music by a wonderful artist. According to Ebechukwu, he is inspired by the things around him and the way people live their lives on a daily basis.



Follow Ebechukwu on social media
Instagram/Twitter: @julysingsong
Facebook page: Julysingsong1
Links to the Song

iTunes: bit.ly/2pZLB8M
Posted by at 5/25/2017 03:21:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

25 May 2017 at 15:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts