Nigerian pastor shot dead in the US

The pastor who has been identified as Oluwadayomisi Epenusi, a 66-year-old, had just relocated to the US from Nigeria where he worked as a pastor.
Authorities in Indianapolis are currently on a manhunt for the killer to bring his assailants to justice.
Describing the sad event, his neighbor who identified herself as Kristina Teagu, said she heard multiple gunshots from his apartment.
'I heard about 15 gunshots. It was nuts,' said the neighbour. Teague said she immediately called 911. However, before the arrival of the police, a neighbor had driven him to the hospital where he died.Another neighbor identified as Moshood Kafaru, also said attempts were made by his roommate to ascertain fact when he was being rushed to the hospital but he couldn't say a word.
'The roommate said when he was on the way he asked him what happened and why he got shot, but the man couldn't say anything because he was still in pain.'Kafaru described Epenusi as a nice person who never bothered anyone in the neighborhood
“He was just a nice person who would go to work and come home and go to church. He didn't talk to nobody. He never bothered nobody.'According to Kafaru, he believes the violence started as a robbery.
'He was holding a purse. He refused to let it go. They thought he had money in the purse, but he didn’t want to let it go.'According to Fox News, a large group of Nigerians live in the apartment complex and those that knew Epenusi say he had been working hard to help his kids to move to the United States.
'They just got a visa. That is why he was working so hard, so his family can come over here,' said Kafaru, 'He was just an innocent man and it just upsets me that he’s gone just like that.”
'It’s really sad because he was here sending money to his family,” said Teague.However, Police have asked people with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
