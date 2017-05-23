Nigerian national arrested with 1.3kg of cocaine at a railway station in Mumbai, India

A team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) caught Eneh Amobi Wilfred, 47, after a tip-off by a ticket checker on Tuesday, May 16.
"Wilfred said he was as a tourist and as he wanted $200 to return home, he offered to smuggle the drug,"Kumar Sanjay Jha, NCB zonal director, Mumbai and Goa region told Hindustan Times.
The drugs weighing 1.3kg was to be delivered to someone in the city, an official said.
"The drugs were concealed in courier packets and were in his bag. As foreign nationals are asked to show passports even for domestic flights, couriers prefer trains," said Jha.
The agency said Amobi was one among the many couriers entrusted by a city-based cartel to smuggle the drugs into the city.
“"We suspect that at least four people were involved. The packets changed hands at various railway stations to dodge authorities," said Jha.According to the police, the suspects had booked tickets in first class AC, second AC and AC 3 tier. A source informed the paper that the Nigerian national got down from the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express and was about to take a local train.
Amobi was stopped by a ticket checker and asked for a ticket. Wilfred was later caught and it was a trap by NCB to buy time. NCB suspects that the gang has their presence in other cities as well where the drug is being circulated using local peddlers. The demand for cocaine is very high because it is a class party drug and it’s mostly used in parties.
Source: Hindustan Times
2 comments:
IGBO BOY REPP'N US SHAMEFULLY!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Vivian Reginalds, your dad should have pulled out. Idiot.
Post a Comment