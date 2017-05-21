 Nigerian lady calls out Lebanese man who called her a monkey for turning him down | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Nigerian lady calls out Lebanese man who called her a monkey for turning him down

Facebook user, Mary Irabo Peipeiraye, took to her page to call out a Port Harcourt based Lebanese man, Ahamd Nasr, who called her a slave and monkey just because she turned him down. Posting screenshots of their Whatsapp messages, Mary wrote;
"This white stunk devil ( Ahmad Nasr) called me a Slave and a Monkey but he has the guts to feed from my country.If I don't gain anything from this country atleast I deserve some RESPECT as a woman." Continue to see their conversation on Whatsapp

