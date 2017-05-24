 Nigerian cross dresser, Jay Jay, rocks heels in new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Nigerian cross dresser, Jay Jay, rocks heels in new photos

Jay Jay is another Nigerian cross dresser ruling the Nigerian social media space. He stepped out today in his pretty pink heels.
10 comments:

Anonymous said...

which kain nonsense be this now.what is a cross dresser again?stupid gays

24 May 2017 at 17:21
doodoo said...

No offence but this dude looks like a made up corpse...seriously

24 May 2017 at 17:22
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for him


... Merited happiness

24 May 2017 at 17:25
Anonymous said...

I think it's high time the Nigerian police should start aresting these people before gay starts trending..... what is dz?

24 May 2017 at 17:26
Anonymous said...

biko onye di nkwa nka. oh please Lord have mercy on us.

24 May 2017 at 17:28
Agatha Nwaeke said...

Did he really step out?

24 May 2017 at 17:36
livingstone chibuike said...

God really nid to call som ppl home

24 May 2017 at 17:37
Anonymous said...

All of a sudden 2 slap person just hungry me now.

24 May 2017 at 17:39
Anonymous said...

Linda grow up and stop posting shits about this mad morons

24 May 2017 at 17:50
ogadinma godwin said...

Useless thing

24 May 2017 at 17:59

Post a Comment

