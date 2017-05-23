 Nigerian couple who already have a set of twins welcome triplets (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Nigerian couple who already have a set of twins welcome triplets (photos)

A Nigerian couple, Pastor Abel Toms Oriakhi and his wife, Fruitful Julleanne Ihuoma Oriakhi who are parents to a set of twins just welcomed a set of triplets. Facebook user, Gift Osimenon shared the good news on her page. She wrote; 

"Our God is great and greatly to be praised! God had blessed my uncle Dr/Pst Abel Toms Oriakhi and his lovely wife Fruitful Julleanne Ihuoma Oriakhi with a set of triplet. He first blessed them with a set of twin a boy and girl, now it's triplet boys. Woooooooow how amazing.
