 Nigerian boxing legend, Bash Ali accuses Lagos State Govt of snubbing him to invite Evander Holyfield | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 26 May 2017

Nigerian boxing legend, Bash Ali accuses Lagos State Govt of snubbing him to invite Evander Holyfield

Boxing legend, Bash Ali is not happy with Lagos State government for snubbing him to invite former American World Heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield for an exhibition boxing match with former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.




The five-time World Cruiserweight and Heavyweight boxing champion was invited by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode as part of activities celebrates the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the state.

Taking to Facebook to lament, Bash Ali who is a Lagos State Indigene condemned the government for snubbing despite his contribution to the economy growth in Nigeria through sport.
Posted by at 5/26/2017 05:58:00 pm

2 comments:

Andrea said...

bash alli is not a boxing legend. none of the titles that he has held are from organizations that are recognized. he has

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

been a boxing scam all his life. carrying titles that are useless.

26 May 2017 at 18:07
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Ogbeni you lost the right to claim national hero when you started stalking the sports ministry and creating public nuisance to the point you have gotten arrested several times.Your outbursts over the years are well documented and have never been nationalist in nature,so take several seats!




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 May 2017 at 18:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts