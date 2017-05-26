Nigerian boxing legend, Bash Ali accuses Lagos State Govt of snubbing him to invite Evander Holyfield

The five-time World Cruiserweight and Heavyweight boxing champion was invited by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode as part of activities celebrates the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the state.
Taking to Facebook to lament, Bash Ali who is a Lagos State Indigene condemned the government for snubbing despite his contribution to the economy growth in Nigeria through sport.
bash alli is not a boxing legend. none of the titles that he has held are from organizations that are recognized. he has
been a boxing scam all his life. carrying titles that are useless.
Ogbeni you lost the right to claim national hero when you started stalking the sports ministry and creating public nuisance to the point you have gotten arrested several times.Your outbursts over the years are well documented and have never been nationalist in nature,so take several seats!
