Nigerian Airforce commences formal investigations into the alleged invasion of UNIOSUN by it's personnnel

on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Airforce men, who have allegedly been terrorising students of the University for a long time, arrived the campus Tuesday and beat up people on sight.
The Dean of Students Affairs, Dr. Adebimpe Adigun, confirmed the incident and revealed that some students were hospitalized after the attack. "Six of the students are currently admitted to a hospital; five were treated for injuries. Two members of staff were also wounded by the military men." she said.
"The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to reports of some of its personnel being involved in a fracas on the campus of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) at Ipetu Ijesha. While the NAF highly regrets the entire incidence, it is noteworthy that the reported incidence is not a reflection of what the NAF stands for. The NAF is a highly professional force that does not condone or encourage the violation of anyone’s human rights.
The general public is invited to kindly note that the NAF has already commenced formal investigations into the reported unfortunate incidence. At the end of the investigations, Nigerians are assured that any NAF personnel found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate laws."
