Nigerian Air Force reacts to the alleged invasion of Osun State University by its personnel

LIB recalls that some members of staff and students of the school were reportedly injured when officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety invaded the campus.
According to multiple sources, the air force men, who had been terrorising students of the University for a long time, armed with guns, cutlasses, sticks, arrived on the campus in patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers and beat up lecturers and students. Below is a statement issued by NAF today, May 24:
The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to reports of some of its personnel being involved in a fracas on the campus of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) at Ipetu Ijesha. While the NAF highly regrets the entire incidence, it is noteworthy that the reported incidence is not a reflection of what the NAF stands for.
The NAF is a highly professional force that does not condone or encourage the violation of anyone’s human rights. The general public is invited to kindly note that the NAF has already commenced formal investigations into the reported unfortunate incidence. At the end of the investigations, Nigerians are assured that any NAF personnel found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate laws.
5 comments:
Investigation that'll lead nowhere.
We hear
... Merited happiness
Instead of going after Boko boys, they are oppressing civilians
ITS WELL
AUNTY LINDA 👸
Surprise that in this time of Democratic governance that military the could still wield so much power and launch attack on civilian's.
