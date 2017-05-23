Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, shaves off hair in Instagram live

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has shaved off all her
hair in an Instagram live video which was viewed by 16,415 people. The
actress, who became popular following her role in the MTV Base series,
Shuga, said she shaved off the hair on her head because she "felt like
it". Another photo after the cut.
8 comments:
One person does something in Nigeria every body will do it even without reason. Halima Abubakar you see what you caused. Even Funke Akindele did same not minding if it fits her or not.
She is pretty,i miss seeing her in shuga.
Not bad
yeye who she hep?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Fine babe.spotted her a couple of times with Mawuli Gavor. (Hush). They make such a gorgeous couple.That if they r dating o.
A Broad with some low ish still remains one of my fetishes.
Beautiful girl
Nice buh, nah eam dey reign now??????
Post a Comment