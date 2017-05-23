 Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, shaves off hair in Instagram live | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, shaves off hair in Instagram live

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has shaved off all her hair in an Instagram live video which was viewed by 16,415 people. The actress, who became popular following her role in the MTV Base series, Shuga, said she shaved off the hair on her head because she "felt like it". Another photo after the cut.





8 comments:

Anonymous said...

One person does something in Nigeria every body will do it even without reason. Halima Abubakar you see what you caused. Even Funke Akindele did same not minding if it fits her or not.

23 May 2017 at 18:11
lami said...

She is pretty,i miss seeing her in shuga.

23 May 2017 at 18:12
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Not bad

23 May 2017 at 18:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye who she hep?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 May 2017 at 18:39
Anonymous said...

Fine babe.spotted her a couple of times with Mawuli Gavor. (Hush). They make such a gorgeous couple.That if they r dating o.

23 May 2017 at 18:43
RareSpecie Z said...

A Broad with some low ish still remains one of my fetishes.

23 May 2017 at 18:46
Anonymous said...

Beautiful girl

23 May 2017 at 18:51
Kiama Ibe said...

Nice buh, nah eam dey reign now??????

23 May 2017 at 19:14

