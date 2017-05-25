Nicki Minaj wears ankle-length Indian weave

Nicki Minaj was spotted at the airport wearing extra long hair that extended as far as her legs.
The hair is 100% real and it's all from the same person. The woman whose hair was used to make the weave was hired by a popular hair company to donate her hair which she grew twice to get a full head of weave. It took her six years to grow that hair on Nicki's head.
“She had a special diet to make her hair grow thick and strong. It took six years to get all the hair necessary," the hair company explained.
