Nicki Minaj admits dating Nas but says she's not let him smash yet!
Nicki Minaj was on Ellen today where she admitted dating Nas but says it's not intimate yet. She said
"She has a lot of respect for him and thinks he’s cute
She sleeps over his house but he hasn’t slept over her house yet. She thinks that’s too forward.
They haven’t had sex (yet) because she didn’t want to date anyone/wanted to be celibate for a year but she thinks he’s gonna be the exception because he’s so dope"
"He's so dope. He's a king, he's
such a king. ... Shout out to Queens, New York. I have to say that.
We're both from Queens. And he is the king of Queens, and I'd like to
think I'm the queen of Queens."
"I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate," the Grammy nominee revealed. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. ... I might make an exception to the rule for him 'cause he's so dope."
