New scholarship opportunities at Brunel University!

Are you planning on starting your studies in September 2017? If so, here’s your opportunity to apply for a scholarship! £3000 undergraduate scholarships and £1500 postgraduate scholarships are currently available.
Why choose to study at Brunel University?
- Study at a safe and friendly campus-based university – everything you need is within walking distance!
- State-of-the-art teaching, recreation and sporting facilities
- Gain entry to undergraduate programmes with WAEC and NECO (5 credits)
- It’s in close proximity to London giving you access to all the city’s popular spots, yet letting you benefit from a less expensive cost of living
- A number of courses are accredited by professional bodies and institutions
Gain access to a variety of courses with LBIC’s pathway programmes! Course options include: Business and Management, Business Computing/Computer Science, Economics and Finance, Engineering, Law, Arts and many more!
