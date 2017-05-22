New photos of Beyonce and JayZ at her African themed baby shower

Grammy winning singer, Beyonce is currently expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z. On Saturday
, she had a 'Carter Push Party' at a private residence in Beverly Hills. Their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy amongst other family members and famous friends were in attendance. More photos after the cut...
6 comments:
This woman is making me to fall in love with Africa culture... But our own Yeyebrity will be forming stupid celebrity. 😠
Word on the curb is that she is planning on naming those twins in Yoruba language. The problem is from what was printed, the names Taiwo and Kehinde are about to undergo a "makeover"! I am not even going to repeat the spellings here. Now I am hoping I run into T.H or N.S to inform them both about the correct spellings. Also, if the room is true, my darling Nigerians be ready for name like 'LaKehinde', 'DeTaiwo', 'ShonKehinde', 'Va'Taiwo' etc. I am shaking right now about the name change. Please go onto Beyonce's twitter and inform her. I am minding my own.
They look good in those attires. African fabrics is da bomb💣💣💣
Guy, you deserve an honorary over think award.
They must have seen the African paintings of themselves
Good one for the super couples! Invest in Real Estate by buying Lekki Sunrise Garden in ibeju-lekki,close to La Campagne Tropicana for #1.2m a plot. Buy 5 and get one Free. Contact Segun on 08052467442 for details.
Post a Comment