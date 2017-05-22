 New photos of Beyonce and JayZ at her African themed baby shower | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

New photos of Beyonce and JayZ at her African themed baby shower

Grammy winning singer, Beyonce is currently expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z. On Saturday, she had a 'Carter Push Party' at a private residence in Beverly Hills. Their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy amongst other family members and famous friends were in attendance. More photos after the cut...
Halimat Bankole said...

This woman is making me to fall in love with Africa culture... But our own Yeyebrity will be forming stupid celebrity. 😠

22 May 2017 at 03:59
Anonymous said...

Word on the curb is that she is planning on naming those twins in Yoruba language. The problem is from what was printed, the names Taiwo and Kehinde are about to undergo a "makeover"! I am not even going to repeat the spellings here. Now I am hoping I run into T.H or N.S to inform them both about the correct spellings. Also, if the room is true, my darling Nigerians be ready for name like 'LaKehinde', 'DeTaiwo', 'ShonKehinde', 'Va'Taiwo' etc. I am shaking right now about the name change. Please go onto Beyonce's twitter and inform her. I am minding my own.

22 May 2017 at 04:34
Nnenne George said...

They look good in those attires. African fabrics is da bomb💣💣💣

22 May 2017 at 04:38
Oladiti Opeyemi said...

Guy, you deserve an honorary over think award.

22 May 2017 at 04:55
Anonymous said...

They must have seen the African paintings of themselves

22 May 2017 at 05:14
Segun Adegoke said...

22 May 2017 at 06:07

