New Music: Ten Fingaz - Jubilation - Prod By Kel P

Diamond Gate Entertainment presents Afro Trap Artiste Ten Fingaz as he drops his debut Single #Jubilation, real name Ese Efemeotor and stage name Tenfingaz from the stables of Diamond Gate Entertainment an establishment where he's the CEO, comes a monster hit produced by Kel P, mixed and mastered by Suka sounds .....
Ten Fingaz has an infectious sound and a unique style aimed to take the industry by storm..... Whether you're happy or not, something to keep you going.. #Jubilation
