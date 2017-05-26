 New Music: Ten Fingaz - Jubilation - Prod By Kel P | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

New Music: Ten Fingaz - Jubilation - Prod By Kel P

Diamond Gate Entertainment presents Afro Trap Artiste Ten Fingaz as he drops his debut Single #Jubilation, real name Ese Efemeotor and stage name Tenfingaz from the stables of Diamond Gate Entertainment an establishment where he's the CEO, comes a monster hit produced by Kel P, mixed and mastered by Suka sounds .....

Ten Fingaz has an infectious sound and a unique style aimed to take the industry by storm..... Whether you're happy or not, something to keep you going.. #Jubilation

Connect with him on all Social media Platforms Twitter @Iam_TenFingaz Instagram @OfficialTenFingaz

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/221341
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 09:13

