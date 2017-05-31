 New music: Gee2ii - Young Girl | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

New music: Gee2ii - Young Girl

Onwuemena Chizem Gabriel better known as Gee2ii (​​@gee2ii) is a talented reggae dance hall artist who hail from Agbor ika north east local goverment area of delta state. Gee2ii is the 1st officially signed artist under Allytymz Entertainment a label based in indonesia.

He started singing professionally in the year 2009 after featuring in mode9 hit track Swaggaman dope ft sugarboy of gworldwide ,Gee2ii release his 1st official single tittled “young girl” produced by chymz. ​

Follow on Twitter/IG:- @gee2ii ​.


LINK:- https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/young-girl-single/id1237511176
Housed-On-Water said...

Young girl as in how? A teenager or adolescent? You mean you want them to shake their booty or you're calling them for sexual relationship? What happened to young lady...?

31 May 2017 at 14:09

