 New Music: Dante - Dance To The Bass (Belinda)

Saturday, 20 May 2017

New Music: Dante - Dance To The Bass (Belinda)

Onoja Daniel a.k.a Dante is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and Fashion designer who holds a Bachelor’s degree from Confluence state owned university (Kogi State University, Anyigba) in Public Administration. He is affiliated with self owned label imprint, Izgaaju Productions.
He debuts his professional music career with DANCE TO THE BASS (BELINDA) + CYANT STOP WE FAME.

He has put out music in the past ranging from Hip-hop, reggae, dancehall genres of music which has done some good numbers and airplay around the country but this might be his biggest break thus far.

One of his major attributes is his versatility on different genres of music. It’s a kind of spectacular creativity that makes him stand out amongst the best.
Connect with DANTE on Social Media:
Twitter: @onlyonedante
Instagram: @onlyonedan

Dance To The Bass (Belinda)


DOWNLOAD DANCE TO THE BASS (BELINDA) HERE: https://my.notjustok.com/track/219010/dance-to-the-bass-belinda

Posted by at 5/20/2017 09:18:00 am
