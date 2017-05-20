New Music: Dante - Dance To The Bass (Belinda)

He debuts his professional music career with DANCE TO THE BASS (BELINDA) + CYANT STOP WE FAME.
He has put out music in the past ranging from Hip-hop, reggae, dancehall genres of music which has done some good numbers and airplay around the country but this might be his biggest break thus far.
One of his major attributes is his versatility on different genres of music. It’s a kind of spectacular creativity that makes him stand out amongst the best.
Connect with DANTE on Social Media:
Twitter: @onlyonedante
Instagram: @onlyonedan
Dance To The Bass (Belinda)
DOWNLOAD DANCE TO THE BASS (BELINDA) HERE: https://my.notjustok.com/track/219010/dance-to-the-bass-belinda
4 comments:
Nice track
Great song
Seen
... Merited happiness
Okay
