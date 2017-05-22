 New IRS document show Trump's Taj Mahal casino broke anti-money laundering rules 106 times in the early 1990s | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

New IRS document show Trump's Taj Mahal casino broke anti-money laundering rules 106 times in the early 1990s

According to a newly released document by the IRS, in a 1998 settlement agreement, the Trump Taj Mahal casino broke anti-money laundering rules 106 times in its first year and a half of operation in the early 1990s.

Media reports have it that the documents and case is a bit of forgotten history that's buried in federal records held by an investigative unit of the Treasury Department, records that congressional committees investigating Trump's ties to Russia have obtained access to.
 
The casino repeatedly failed to properly report gamblers who cashed out $10,000 or more in a single day. Trump's casino ended up paying the Treasury Department a $477,000 fine in 1998 without admitting any liability under the Bank Secrecy Act.

The 1998 settlement was publicly reported at the time, and the Associated Press noted it was the largest fine the federal government ever slapped on a casino for violating the Bank Secrecy Act.
Posted by at 5/22/2017 09:16:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts